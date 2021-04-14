The FCT Police Command has confirmed losing one of its gallant officers, Insp. Ambi John, attached to Operation Puff Adder, in a shoot out with suspected kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

She said a joint team of operatives from the Command and Operation Puff Adder, in response to a distress call, had engaged the heavily armed hoodlums in a fierce gun battle.

Yusuf said the late officer, who sustained gunshot wounds during the operation, was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead, while receiving treatment.

She said the operatives had repelled multiple attacks by the suspected kidnappers in the early hours of Tuesday along Dankusa, Angwan-Zegele-Zuba axis of the territory.

The PPRO said the Command had launched a strategic operation to rescue four persons abducted from Dankusa by the hoodlums, who escaped into the forest bordering the FCT and Niger.

According to her, operatives from the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad have, in the meantime, made some arrests in connection with the abductions.

She said the FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Bala Ciroma, had commiserated with the family of the officer who paid the supreme prize for service to the nation.

Yusuf pledged the commitment of the CP to ensure the security of lives and property within the FCT.

She, therefore, implored residents of the FCT to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The police spokesperson the conduct of police officers could also be reported to the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352. (NAN)

