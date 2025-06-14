‎FCT Police Launch Probe into Viral Harassment Video

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced an investigation into a viral social media video allegedly showing police officers harassing a civilian.
By Chimezie Godfrey
This was confirmed in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh.
According to Adeh, the man in the video—whose identity remains unknown—claimed he was harassed by personnel of the FCT Command.
Preliminary findings revealed the incident occurred on June 4 at about 1:00 p.m. during a routine patrol by a surveillance team from the Kubwa Area Command around the Chikakore Bridge.
Adeh said the officers observed a vehicle parked suspiciously for more than 20 minutes along the FO1–Chikakore Road, an area under heightened surveillance due to ongoing security concerns.
“Upon approaching the vehicle, officers discovered two male occupants and proceeded to question them,” she stated.
However, one of the men allegedly became confrontational and accused the officers of harassment.
“He also attracted the attention of passers-by, seemingly trying to escalate the situation,” Adeh said.
“In light of the video and to ensure transparency, the Commissioner of Police has summoned the officers involved,” she added.
The Command has since initiated internal administrative procedures regarding the incident.
Adeh further urged the individuals featured in the video to come forward and provide official statements to aid the investigation.
She reaffirmed the FCT Police Command’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, and respectful engagement with the public.