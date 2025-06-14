‎FCT Police Launch Probe into Viral Harassment Video

‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced an investigation into a viral social media video allegedly showing police officers harassing a civilian.



‎This was confirmed in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh.



‎According to Adeh, the man in the video—whose identity remains unknown—claimed he was harassed by personnel of the FCT Command.



‎Preliminary findings revealed the incident occurred on June 4 at about 1:00 p.m. during a routine patrol by a surveillance team from the Kubwa Area Command around the Chikakore Bridge.



‎Adeh said the officers observed a vehicle parked suspiciously for more than 20 minutes along the FO1–Chikakore Road, an area under heightened surveillance due to ongoing security concerns.



‎“Upon approaching the vehicle, officers discovered two male occupants and proceeded to question them,” she stated.



‎However, one of the men allegedly became confrontational and accused the officers of harassment.



‎“He also attracted the attention of passers-by, seemingly trying to escalate the situation,” Adeh said.



‎“In light of the video and to ensure transparency, the Commissioner of Police has summoned the officers involved,” she added.



‎The Command has since initiated internal administrative procedures regarding the incident.



‎Adeh further urged the individuals featured in the video to come forward and provide official statements to aid the investigation.



‎She reaffirmed the FCT Police Command’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, and respectful engagement with the public.



