FCT Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of Journalist, neighbour’s child

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has already launched a manhunt for the criminals, who abducted Mr. Okechukwu Nnodim, a journalist with The Punch newspaper in Abuja.

PRNigeria gathered that the journalist who covers the business beat was kidnapped together with a child of his neighbour, at an isolated cum hilly Biyazhin community, a suburb of the nation’s capital city, between Kubwa and Bwari axis in Abuja.

A security source told PRNigeria that the unknown gunmen gained access to the residence by jumping his fence after firing several gunshots in the air.

“The gunmen broke into the room through the window before whisking their victims away in the difficult terrain.

“The FCT Police Commissioner, Mr. Bala Ciroma and his men, have already visited the community for an on-the-spot preliminary investigation into the incident,” the source added.

