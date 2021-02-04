FCT Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of Journalist, neighbour’s child

February 4, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Crime & Police, News, Security 0



 

The Federal Capital (FCT) has launched a manhunt criminals, who Mr. Okechukwu Nnodim, a with The Punch in Abuja.

 

PRNigeria gathered that the who covers the business beat was together with a child of his , at an isolated cum hilly Biyazhin community, a suburb of the nation’s capital city, between Kubwa and Bwari axis in Abuja.

A source told PRNigeria that the gunmen gained access the residence by jumping his fence after firing gunshots in the air.

 

 

“The gunmen broke into the room through the window before whisking their victims away in the difficult terrain.

“The FCT Police Commissioner, Mr. Bala Ciroma and his men, have visited the community for an on-the-spot preliminary into the incident,” the source added.

By PRNigeria

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*