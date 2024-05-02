FCT police intercept two for child trafficking, hand over suspects to Sokoto Command

The operatives of the FCT police command, on April 27, 2024, at about 8:00 p.m., arrested two female suspects, Kulu Dogonyaro and Elizabeth Ojah, in connection to the trafficking of five children.

According a statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, Anipr, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, the suspects who attempted to escape arrest from Sokoto police operatives, were intercepted and arrested by FCT police operatives at Kagini junction, Abuja, while suspiciously conveying five (5) children into the Federal Capital Territory.

The FCT police command, in the spirit of oneness, hasvnow handed the suspects and victims over to Sokoto state police command for further investigation and onward prosecution.

The commissioner of police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, has urge parents to pay utmost attention to their wards while reaffirming his commitment to ensuring the safety of the residents of FCT. He also called on residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.



