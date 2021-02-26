FCT Police in hunt for kidnappers of 2 Byazhin residents

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched a manhunt for members of a kidnapping gang, who abducted two persons in Byazhin.

The kidnappers, on Friday, abducted their victims in the remote community, located at the outskirt of Bwari Area Council.

PRNigeria learnt that police detectives have been deployed to comb the kidnappers’ hideouts in the area and other neighbouring communities, to arrest the criminals.

“The Abuja Police Command is already on a rescue mission to free the abductees unhurt, and reunite them with their families,” a senior Police officer said.

By PRNigeria

