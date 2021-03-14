





Two members of a notorious kidnapping gang terrorizing communities in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been killed, PRNigeria reports.

They were killed early Sunday during an exchange of gunfire with operatives of the FCT Police, who quickly responded to a distress call.

The two slain kidnappers, together with their colleague-criminals, had stormed Naharati village in Abaji, raided the community, and were about to abduct some residents, before their attack was thwarted by the Police.

A police source said the two kidnappers died from injuries after being taken to the hospital for treatment while the Command has launched a manhunt to arrest the fleeing suspects

In the same vein, five suspected cultists and ‘one chance’ robber have been arrested along Gwagwa and Lugbe axis, in Abuja.

They were nabbed by Police Operatives from the Gwagwa Division during a routine patrol on Friday.

The suspects confessed to being members of Aro Baga confraternity, terrorizing Gwagwa axis.

Ammunition recovered from them include one locally-made revolver pistol and two unexpended cartridges.

ASP Yusuf Mariam, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, in a statement, further disclosed that Police operatives from the Command’s anti-one chance unit also arrested one Blessing Nuhu, 24; and Ifeoma Nnamuchi 31, leader of a 4-man ‘one chance’ syndicate, operating along Lugbe-Galadinmawa axis.

She said the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

