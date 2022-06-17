FCT Police CP tasks officers, men on dedication to duty

Federal Capital Territory Police Commissioner Sunday Babaji has taske officers to be dedicated and patriotic in the discharge of their duties.

Babaji made the call while inaugurating the new Byazhin Divisional Police Headquarters, a suburb in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Byazhin Divisional Headquarters, formerly an out-station was carved out of the Kubwa Division.

Babaji said the new division would bring about better policing in the community and its environs.

The commissioner, who congratulated the people and residents of community, also urged them to cooperate with the police in the area of information rendering.

Babaji also urged the officers to buckle their efforts in the fight against crime in the FCT.

“To the officers and men of the division, I want to remind you that to whom much is given much is expected.

“You are, therefore, charged to double your efforts in efficiency and overall delivery.

“To police with a human face, respect for fundamental human rights and abide by global best practices,” he said.

On his part, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Yakubu Sule, who is also the outgoing Divisional Police Officer of the division, said that the Byazhin community had one of the lowest crime rates in the FCT.

“In our efforts to address insecurity in Byazhin and its environs, we carried out crime mapping and community profiling.

“We discovered that the pattern of crime in the area is house breaking and theft.

“Consequently, we embarked on a robust anti-crime patrol, stop and search and established synergy with the vigilante group, residents associations and various stakeholders.

“This initiative greatly helped the reduction of crime in Byazhin and today it is one of the areas with the lowest crime rate in the FCT,” he said.

Also speaking, Olu Adeoye, the Chairman of Traditional Rulers in Byazhin ward, said the new division would bring policing closer to the people.

He also appealed to the FCT Police command to deploy more officers as well as operational vehicles to the division for effective service delivery to the people of the community.

NAN reports that the event had in attendance traditional rulers of different tribes, members of the Police Community Relations Committee, various stakeholders among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

