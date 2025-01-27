FCT: Police confirm abduction in Chikakore, commence ‘search and rescue’

The FCT Police Command has confirmed that there was an abduction and assault by “unknown men” in Chikakore community in the territory at the weekend.

A statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Abuja on Monday said the abduction was carried out by seven unknown men.

The Command also said it has “commenced a comprehensive search and rescue operation”.

The statement confirming the incident said: “On 27th January 2025, at about 1:00 A.M., the FCT Police Command received a distress call regarding a case of abduction and assault in the Chikakore community. FCT Police operatives were swiftly deployed to the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that seven unknown men, disguised as vigilante members and armed with machetes and sticks, attacked the residence of the victim.

“The suspects deceived him the Victim into opening his gate, after which they abducted him and three members of his family. A neighbor who attempted to intervene sustained injuries during the attack and was promptly rushed to Kubwa General Hospital for medical attention.

The FCT Police Command has commenced a comprehensive search and rescue operation aimed at securing the safe recovery of the abducted victims and apprehending the perpetrators of this criminal act.

“The FCT Police Command calls on residents of the Chikakore community and the general public to remain calm and vigilant. Any useful information that could assist the investigation and rescue efforts should be promptly reported to the police.

“The FCT Police Command can be reached via the emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. Residents can also report incidents through the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352.”