FCT Police Command Wishes Muslim Faithful Peaceful, Joyous Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Ajao S. Adewale, has extended warm greetings to all Muslim faithful in the FCT, celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

On behalf of the officers and men of the Command, CP Adewale expressed his best wishes for a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

As the sacred month of Ramadan concludes, the FCT Police Command joins in the celebrations, acknowledging the deep faith, devotion, and self-discipline that define this spiritual period. In his message, CP Ajao S. Adewale encouraged all residents to carry forward the values of Ramadan — love, kindness, and unity — in order to foster a peaceful and harmonious society.

“Eid-el-Fitr is a time of gratitude, joy, and reflection,” CP Adewale stated. “I urge everyone to celebrate this special occasion with a sense of togetherness, respect, and goodwill toward one another. May this festive season bring happiness, prosperity, and abundant blessings to all.”

The FCT Police Command also emphasized the importance of maintaining security throughout the celebration period.

The Command urged all residents to remain vigilant and report any security concerns to the nearest Police station. For emergencies, the FCT Police Command can be reached through the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and PCB 09022222352.



