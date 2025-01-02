FCT Police Command Reports 15.1% Drop in Crime

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced a 15.1% reduction in crime across the nation’s capital in 2024, crediting strategic interventions and robust community partnerships for the improvement.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced a 15.1% reduction in crime across the nation’s capital in 2024, crediting strategic interventions and robust community partnerships for the improvement.

This was disclosed in an end-of-year press statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, who detailed the year’s achievements and outlined plans for 2025.

According to SP Adeh, the Command reported the arrest of 1,077 suspects across various offenses, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and cybercrime. “Significant recoveries were also made, including 376 firearms, ₦409.9 million in stolen funds, and 99 vehicles from various criminal activities. “Notably, 68 kidnapping victims and 19 victims of “one-chance” robbery were rescued during the year.

“These successes were achieved through intelligence-led policing, targeted operations, and collaborative efforts with sister security agencies,” SP Adeh stated.

She stated that despite high arrest numbers, the Command recorded fewer convictions. According to her, of the 422 suspects arrested for fraud, only 58 were convicted, while 21 convictions were secured from 216 suspects arrested for kidnapping.

SP Adeh highlighted the challenges of the judicial process but reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring justice.

Sadly, she disclosed that tragically, 140 police officers lost their lives in the line of duty in 2024. “These officers made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace and security,” SP Adeh said, expressing deep appreciation for their service and urging the public to honor their memory by supporting law enforcement efforts.

On 2025 outlook, she stated,”Looking ahead, the Command plans to intensify community policing, intelligence-driven strategies, and public enlightenment campaigns to address evolving security challenges.” SP Adeh called on FCT residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

She revealed that the Command acknowledged the support of stakeholders, including the FCT Minister, community groups, and vigilante organizations, in achieving the year’s successes. “Security is a collective responsibility,” SP Adeh emphasized, urging continued collaboration in 2025.

She reminded residents of the Command’s emergency lines and encouraged the use of the Complaint Response Unit to report police misconduct.

“As the FCT Police Command celebrates its achievements, the focus remains on sustaining the momentum to ensure a safer and more secure capital city in the coming year,” SP Adeh stressed.

–