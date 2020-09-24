FCT Police Command gets new spokesperson

Share the news













The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Mr Bala Ciroma, on Thursday approved the appointment of ASP Mariam Yusuf as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the FCT Command.

Until her appointment, Yusuf was the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer for the Command.

She takes over from DSP Manazah Anjuguri, who served in that position

The Command in a statement said the new PPRO had served in different divisions and capacities in Ondo State and the FCT.

It said the new PPRO could be reached on 07031987593 or through e-mail on [email protected] (NAN)

