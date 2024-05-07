FCT Police Command deploys 30 motorcycles, personnel to rural communities

The commissioner of police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, mni, on May 6, 2024, commenced the deployment of motorcycles and personnel across the rural areas in the Federal Capital Territory to aid security response operations and efforts against banditry.

SP Josephine Adeh, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement.

It could be recalled that recently, the Minister, FCT, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, donated thirty (30) motorcycles to the command in his continuous support and responsiveness to the security and safety of residents, which he believed should not be limited to the metropolis but be extended to remote and rural communities in the nation’s capital where bandits and kidnappers have recently turned to hideouts.

The deployment of the motorcycles, painted police colors, was made to aid swift operational response to communities and areas where vehicles may not easily assess or navigate when the need arises.

SP Adeh said while extending heartfelt gratitude to the Minister, FCT, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, mni, promised to effectively utilize this equipment towards ensuring the safety and security of the residents of FCT.

He also urged residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.