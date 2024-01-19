Friday, January 19, 2024
FCT Police Command confirms arrest of notorious kidnapper

By Chimezie Godfrey
The FCT Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious kidnapper in Abuja by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command.

This is contained in a statement signed by the PPRO FCT. SP Josephine Adeh, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday in Abuja.

Adeh disclosed that the suspected kidnapper has been handed over to FCT police Command and he is currently in police custody.

The FCT Police Command wishes to confirm the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious Abuja kidnapper by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday 18th January, 2024.

“The suspect has been handed over to FCT police Command today being Friday 19th January, 2024, and currently in police custody.

“More details will be communicated soon,” Adeh stated.

