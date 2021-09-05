FCT Police arrests suspect for car theft, recovers exhibits

By Chimezie Godfrey

The FCT Police Command has arrested a notorious car thief, Abdullahi Ahmed a 38 years old man who specializes in stealing cars from where they are parked.

In a statement signed by the Command’s Acting Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Y Ndirpaya, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Babaji Sunday advised residents to fortify their vehicles with additional security measures.

He said,”Following a thorough investigation, the FCT Police Command, has arrested one Badawi Abdullahi Ahmed ‘m’ 38years, a notorious car thief who specializes in stealing cars from where parked.

“The suspect Badawi Abdullahi Ahmed stole one blue Toyota Corolla with registration number FKJ 625 DV from where it was parked at Aguiyi Ironsi street Maitama on Tuesday 24th August, 2021. Upon receipt of the information, Police detectives from Maitama Division swung into action and trailed the suspect to Talata Mafara Zamfara state where he was intercepted and arrested in possession of the stolen vehicle.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect are: One (1) blue Toyota Corolla with registration number FKJ 625 DV, two (2) keys suspected to be master keys and a bag containing mechanical tools. The suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“While appealing to residents of the FCT to remain security conscious, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Babaji Sunday implores residents to fortify their vehicles with additional security measures.”

He reassured residents of the Command’s firm commitment to the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

CP Sunday further urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

He also urged that, for commendation or report on the conduct of Police Officers, residents should call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.

