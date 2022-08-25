FCT places emergency workers on alert over anticipated flash flood

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has placed emergency workers on red alert in order to save lives and property in Abuja in the event of anticipated heavy rain fall.

The Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, made this known in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs of the agency, Nkechi Isa, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) High Impact- Based Forecast for Aug. 23 anticipates a heavy rainfall in the FCT on Thursday and Friday.

The forecast also anticipates high chances of flash floods on roads and low lying settlements, disruption of traffic due to the flash floods and reduction of visibility in Abuja.

Idriss said that the directive to the emergency workers was in response to the forecast with a view to ensuring quick responses to emergency situations.

According to him, the expected strong winds accompanying the rains may likely damage mud houses or weak structures.

He appealed to people residing in such structures to relocate to safer places.

The FEMA boss appealed to FCT residents to exercise restraint during the heavy rains by disconnecting electrical appliances and avoiding parking under trees or driving through the flood waters.

He also advised them to dial the 112 emergency toll free number in the event of an emergency. (NAN)

