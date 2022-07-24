FCT pilgrims protest poor feeding, accommodation

By Nana Musa

Some Federal Capital Territory fourth flight pilgrims to Saidi Arabia have decried the poor feeding and accommodation services offered them after paying N2.5 million.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reported the protest of the aggrieved pilgrims.

One of the protesting pilgrims, Mrs Amina Umar, said that since she arrived Makkah she has not had a proper meal and the accommodation was not in a good condition.

“Imagine putting soup with no meat inside leather after paying huge amount of money, I have been complaining no response.

“We don’t know who is in charge of the food as it is usually dropped at our door step and what they drop is not always complete, a room of six they drop five plates of food,” she said.

Also, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman said that the first, second and third flight pilgrims were treated better than the fourth flight pilgrims despite paying the same amount.

“I appeal to the Nigerian Government to treat their citizens well after paying a huge sum.

“If you are tired of feeding us take us back to our country,” he said.

Similarly, Hajiya Halima Abdulmalik expressed disappointment with the Hajj officials.

“After the long COVID-19 break exemption, I expected a better treatment from the commission,” she said.

Officials of the commission declined to respond to NAN enquiries over the development. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

