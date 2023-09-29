FCT PCRC Chairman condemns attack on Police Inspector  

By Abigael Joshua

Dr Rufus Ebegba, Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in FCT has condemned an armed robbery attack on Omeje Mathew, a police inspector, at Tasha Village, Kabusa, FCT.

Ebegba who is also the Chairman, Rufus Ebegba Centre for Leadership And Environmental Sustainability foundation, said this on Friday in a statement by Mr Innocent Nwafor the FCT PCRC Organising Secretary.

He described the development as unwelcomed and unfortunate, consoling the victim and pointing out the need for the police force to remain resolute toward their responsibilities, despite this highly condemnable act.

The FCT PCRC chair has also urged FCT residents to become more vigilant, exchange observations and report all suspicious developments and persons to the nearest police station.

Ebegba further called on residents to intensify security intelligence and information gathering to help arrest situations before they escalated.

He thanked the police command in the FCT for their consistency and selfless service.

The FCT PCRC chairman also urged the FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike and other relevant authorities to intensify efforts to boost security surveillance in the FCT.

He further appealed to the government to purchase Drones, Street Cameras etc, to help reduce the incidence of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the FCT. (NAN)

