FCT NSCDC trains personnel on basic administrative practice

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Command has trained personnel of Area D command on basic administrative practice to enhance service efficiency and professionalism.

This is contained in a statement by the NSCDC FCT Spokeswoman, Monica Ojobi on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ojobi said that the trainees were divisional and senior officers drawn from the divisions under Bwari Area Command.

According to her, while declaring the ceremony closed, the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu said that the training was vital for creating a skilled, efficient, and more motivated workforce.

Odumosu said that the training will support the command’s goals for increased productivity and shortened turnaround time on tasks.

He also said that the training will equip you with the skills necessary to perform their duties effectively.

He urged them to strive to become the best version of themselves by imbibing the knowledge acquired during the training and putting them into good use.

“You also have to be consistent in developing and evaluating yourself to understand the potential within and the skill needed for professional growth, career advancement and increased productivity within the Command.

“Therefore, embrace the training not just as a routine exercise but as a critical opportunity to recalibrate yourselves and learn effective communication skills for better collaborations, information exchange and effective service delivery to the people we are meant to serve.

“Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, protection of lives, peace and order in the FCT is our mandate and I need you to be good ambassadors by being on top of your game”, he advised.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, the NSCDC Area D Commander, Ene Yakubu, appreciated the Commandant for organising the training for personnel.

Yakubu acknowledged that the knowledge and new orientation acquired would be applied in serving the people at the grassroot better.

She promised that officers and men of Area D command will continue to maintain utmost professionalism in any given tasks.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)