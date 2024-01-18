FCT NSCDC gets new spokesperson

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has appointed Mr Samuel Idoko as its Public Relations Officer.

A statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by Mr Emmanuel Anyebe, assistant spokesman of the command, said the deployment of Idoko was approved by the Commandant, Olusola Odumosu.

Odumosu admonished Idoko, who is expected to resume duty on Thursday, to be diligent in the discharge of his responsibilities.

He urged him to improve on the existing cordial working relationship between the Corps, media and the public.

Before his deployment, Idoko was in charge of NSCDC Bwari Central Division, and had served as PRO, Benue Command, between 2006 and 2007; and NSCDC Zone H Headquarters, Makurdi, from 2007 to 2019.

Idoko holds a degree in Mass Communication and is a chartered mediator and conciliator. (NAN)

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

