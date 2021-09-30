FCT: NSCDC arrests 191 alleged vandals, illegal LPG dealers in 8 months

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has arrested 191 alleged vandals and illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) dealers within eight months.



FCT NSCDC Spokesperson, Miss Comfort Okomanyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, that the figure represented those arrested from January to August.

“A Crime Record Statistics revealed that 19 suspects were arrested in January, 21 in February, 26 in March, 22 in April, 27 in May, 15 in June, 32 in July and 29 in August.

“The suspects were arrested at different areas in the territory for vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure.



“Illegal dealings in petroleum products, dealings in adulterated petroleum products suspected to be diesel, theft, job racketeering amongst others.

“They were arrested at different locations in the FCT; Wuse zone 5, Area 10, Tungamaji, University of Abuja (Permanent Site), Apo, Trademore Estate amongst others,” she said.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) stated that those arrested were between the ages of 28 years and 44 years while 15 of those arrested had been prosecuted and seven convicted.



She further said that 22 cases were pending in courts due to the recent long national courts strike while 17 cases of those arrested had been transferred to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).



Okomanyi said that most of the suspects had been bailed and were no longer in the Corps’ custody but are to appear in court for their trial. (NAN)

