FCT NSCDC arrests 13 suspected vandals, recovers items worth N5m

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 13 individuals for allegedly vandalising Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in the territory.

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, made this known during a press briefing on Monday in Abuja.

Odumosu stated that the recovered items, valued at N5 million, included vandalised street lights, billboards, armoured electrical cables, and rods, among other items.

He revealed that the suspects, aged between 22 and 50, had been interrogated, and their supposed selling points had been discovered. Efforts are underway to arrest prospective buyers.

Further investigation revealed that most of the vandalism occurred during heavy downpours.

“At the end of all investigation, the suspects will be charged to court so that justice will take its course,” Odumosu said.

He cautioned residents with intentions of vandalising public properties to desist, as the Federal Government was working to ensure critical infrastructures are adequately protected.

Once again, I want to warn every criminally minded person residing in the FCT to do themselves some good and either desist from acts of criminality or relocate from the FCT.

“We will not leave any stone unturned to fish vandals out and ensure they are brought to book,” he said.

The Commandant commended the Command’s intelligence department for effectively utilising techniques learned during recent training.

One of the suspects, Jacob Jibut, claimed it was his first time and that he was in dire need of money, leading him to vandalise and steal armoured cable.

He stated that they were apprehended by operatives while carting away the exhibits. (NAN)