FCT NSCDC arrests 111 suspect in 3 months

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested 111 suspected criminals between January and March.

The Commandant, Olusola Odumosu said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, that nine of the suspects were arrested for vandalising public infrastructure and 102 over illegal mining.

Odumosu said that the suspects had been arraigned in court with some already convicted while others were granted bail or undergoing further investigation.

He added that one of the suspects was discharged and acquitted by the court.

Giving a breakdown of the suspects, the commandant said one Munkalu Yakubu and 41 others are in court over illegal mining of gold in Dai village, Kwali Area Council.

“There is also an alleged case of illegal mining of gold against one Ibrahim Talasne and 52 others as well as an alleged case of illegal mining of precious stones by one Saidu Ismail and six others who were arrested at CITEC area in Idu.”

According to him, the command also arrested some suspects for vandalising public infrastructure.

“One Yakubu Mati was arrested while vandalising railway line armored cable at metro railway station in Idu.

“Similarly, Anthong Batoulumen and three others were arrested for vandalising armored cable at Mabushi.

“Obadiah Ezekiel was also arrested for vandalizing a shop at Games Village while Wodi Sunday, Habib Mohammed and Jibirin Idris were arrested for vandalising telecommunication asset and theft,” he added.

Odumosu said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included a decommissioned telecommunication mast, pumping machine, armored cables, litres of fuel, and gold substance among others.

He also said that the command’s intelligence unit had arrested seven persons for allegedly producing illegal firearms.

The commandant warned against vandalising critical national assets and infrastructure, saying anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He assured that civil defence personnel would intensify efforts to make the FCT safe and very tough for criminals.

Odumosu, therefore, called on residents to be security conscious within their environment and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.

Meanwhile, the commandant said the recently inaugurated female strike force has been saddled with the responsibility of protecting schools in the territory.

The squad will aid in ensuring students, teachers and schools properties in the FCT are protected, he added. (NAN)

By Kelechi Ogunleye