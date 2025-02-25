FCT NLO preseason: EFCC FC coach vows to win subsequent matches

Kabiru Sani, the coach of EFCC FC has vowed to win subsequent matches in the ongoing FCT 2025 Nationwide League One (NLO) preseason.

By Aderonke Ojo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports EFCC drew 1-1 against Daniel FC at the Area 10 old parade ground football pitch on Tuesday in Abuja.

Sani expressed determination to turn things around to emerge victorious and make a push for the top of the table standing in group A.

He reiterated that the team must maintain their winning mentality in their subsequent matches.

“Our team must adopt a three points winning mentality moving forward. We cannot afford to drop points again like this in this tournament.

“We have to win our subsequent matches and make a strong statement in the tournament because only one team in each group will qualify to the next stage.

“Our fans are eagerly awaiting our next outing and we must make them proud,” he said.

He said the next match is just around the corner, against Atlantic Integral FA by 1.30 p.m at the Area 10 old parade ground football pitch.

The team will then take on TSM FC on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Area 3 football pitch.

EFCC FC is in Group A alongside Daniel FC, TSM FC, Total Dazzlers, and Atlantic Integral FA.

NAN reports that a total of 20 teams are participating in the ongoing FCT NLO preseason 2025.

The competition started today (Feb. 25 ) with matches being played at Area 3 and Area 10 football pitch in Abuja.(NAN)

