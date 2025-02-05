FCT NDLEA seizes N815.8m worth of drugs in 2024

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has seized N815.8million worth of drugs between January and December 2024 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The FCT commander, Mr Kabir Tsakuwa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tsakuwa said that the assorted illicit drugs seized in the year 2024 by the command was 10,356.027kg.

He said that the illicit drugs comprised of 10,220.514kg of cannabis sativa,(Indian Hemp), 0.393kg of cocaine, 19.186kg of Diazepam, 3.603kg of methamphetamine.

He also named other drugs intercepted as 5.730kg of Rohypnol, 104.285kg of tramadol, 2.18kg of Pentazocine, 0.136kg of ecstasy and 293.1 liters of Codeine syrup among others.

Tsakuwa said that the command had many seizures in the same year adding that there were most significant seizures recorded within the period under review.

He said: “sequel to intelligence driven efforts, we recorded in February 2024, 676.5kg of cannabis sativa in a truck coming in from Akure in Ondo state.

”We equally had seizures of 1,961.5kg and 89.0 kg of cannabis sativa same month, which originated from Edo and Ondo states respectively.

“In May 2024, we also recorded a significant seizure of 511 sacks of cannabis sativa which weighed 4,752.0 kilograms of cannabis sativa.

“It was concealed in LPG gas tank/trailer intercepted along Abaji/Abuja highway and arrests were made in connection with the seizure and the truckload of cannabis came in from Ondo state precisely.

“In June, 2024, we also recorded yet another significant seizure of 454 blocks of cannabis sativa which weighed 340.8 kilograms.

“It was concealed in white Nissan Hilux vehicle at Kuje area of FCT. This time, the drug originated from Edo State, “he said.

“In July same year, we also recorded a seizure of 1,132 bottles (113.2 liters) of codeine syrup alongside 18.0kg of assorted drugs comprising tramadol, Rohypnol and Diazepam coming in from Onitsha, Anambra State.

“In November, 2024, we also recorded a seizure of 755.50kg of cannabis sativa in a truck which came in from Ogbese in Ondo State.

“The street value of all the drug seized in the year 2024 stands at an estimated value of N815,813,797, “he said.

All the cases, including others, he said were currently under prosecution.

Tsakuwa said that many suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures and have been charged to Federal High Courts in FCT, “he said.Meanwhile, Tsakuwa said that there were ongoing financial investigations in liaison with the Directorate of Asset and financial investigation (DAFI) of the Agency.

He said that the command secured the final forfeiture of monetary exhibit recovered with drug exhibit at the scene of the crime which was abandoned, to the tune of N6,643,530.

“Similarly, monetary exhibit of concluded drug cases forfeited, was to the tune of N1,069,250.

“These amounts by order of Court, are to be paid into the E-Collection account for onward transfer to Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The command through same court order, secured the final forfeiture of abandoned properties recovered with drug exhibits at the scene of the crime, and further secured an order to dispose of same.

“For instance, one property belonging to one Baron was forfeited at Kuje Area in FCT.

“There are also ongoing court cases involving some barons that were arrested owing to the seizure of cannabis sativa and other drugs,”he said.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)