FCT: NDLEA seeks traditional rulers’ support to curb drug abuse

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has solicited the support of traditional rulers in combating drug abuse in the FCT.

Mr Kabir Tsakuwa, NDLEA Commander, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), made the call in Abuja during a courtesy call on the Dakachi of Gwarinpa, Malam Yakubu Bayaro.

Tsakuwa in a statement on Tuesday said the support of traditional rulers was vital in curbing drug abuse and trafficking in all nooks and crannies of the territory.

He expressed commitment to eradicating drug abuse in the society and commended the traditional leader for his support, collaboration and cooperation.

The commander said traditional rulers should continue to sensitise and enlighten their subjects about the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking.

He also appealed for increased support from the community to tackle the menace, as the NDLEA could not be present everywhere.

Tsakuwa particularly urged residents to provide valuable information about drug abuse and trafficking activities in their locality, to aid in apprehending the perpetrators.

In his response, the traditional chief expressed appreciation for the visit and urged his subjects not to protect or harbour any drug dealer.

Bayaro reiterated his commitment to supporting the NDLEA and encouraged members of the community to report any drug-related activities to him.

He assured that such information would quickly relayed to the agency.

“This collaborative effort will assist the NDLEA in arresting and prosecuting drug traffickers.

“Furthermore, as a contribution to the cause, the community pledges to donate an office space to the NDLEA for its operatives to maintain presence within the community,” he said. (NAN)