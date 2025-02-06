FCT NDLEA arrests 391 suspects for drug-related crimes in 2024

The FCT command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says the agency arrested no fewer than 391 suspects for various drug-related crimes between

By Ibironke Ariyo

The FCT command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says the agency arrested no fewer than 391 suspects for various drug-related crimes between January and December 2024.

The FCT commander, NDLEA, Mr Kabir Tsakuwa made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Tsakuwa, while highlighting the achievements of the command in 2024, said that 365 of those suspected were male while 26 were females within the same period under review.

He said that the suspects were arrested during raid operations at different locations within the FCT by the men of field commands, area commands, squads and operational teams.

This, he said, also included the agency’s patrol teams located at the major roads linking to FCT from other states.

The NDLEA boss said that the command prosecuted a total of 173 cases in court within the same period under review.

He also said that the command secured 72 convictions, adding that the command had cumulatively 288 pending cases in court that were currently at various stages of prosecution.

“As earlier said, the command recorded 72 convictions within this period. However, notable convictions range from five to 25 years imprisonment for the defendants.

“The command has recorded 25 years conviction each for two defendants, 15 years each for five defendants and convictions ranging from five to 10 years for eight defendants in drug related

cases for the year 2024.

“I wish to use this opportunity to appreciate the judges’ seating on our matters at the federal high courts for the good job well done.

“The number of convictions recorded by the command serves as a source of inspiration and encouragement for officers and men of the command.

“This is of course, a sign of a strengthened collaboration and synergy on drug matters between the agency and the judiciary particularly in FCT,” he said.

The commander told NAN that the most common charges preferred against suspects in the command varied and depended on the roles played by each of the suspects.

Tsakuwa said that a charge for possession was preferred when a suspect was found having control, or in possession of illicit drug substance.

“Due to our sustainable raid operations within the FCT, most of our suspects are arrested for selling, delivering, distributing, offering to sell, dispensing controlled substances, therefore are charged for dealing.

“Where suspects are involved knowingly in moving or conveying controlled substances in vehicles, we charge them for transportation.

“We have also charged many suspects for conspiracy where they are involved in an agreement between two or more suspects to commit drug related crimes.

“Another common charge usually preferred against suspects by this command is aiding and abetting, where individuals are found assisting, supporting, encouraging, advising, guiding, planning or actively participating in acts related to drug crime.

“All these charges are commonly brought against drug traffickers at one time or the other depending on the roles played by each of the suspects,” he said.

Tsakuwa appreciated the support the command enjoyed under the leadership of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

He said that his support and that of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) leadership had assisted the command in the successes recorded.(NAN)