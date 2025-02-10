FCT NCoS controller assures improved capacity building for personnel, inmates

By Ibironke Ariyo

The new Controller, Nigeria Correctional Service, (NCoS), FCT Command, Olatubosun Ajibogun, has assured the command’s personnel of capacity building to enable the effective and efficient discharge of their duties.

Ajibogun gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja during the quarterly inspection of custodial centres, as well as correctional formations in the command.

He said that the tour was aimed at familiarising with the personnel and also to ensure operational excellence in all correctional facilities in the command.

‘This is in line with international best practices, as the core policy thrust of the NCoS, under the superintendence of the Acting Controller-General, Sylvester Nwakuche,” he said.

The controller commended the officers for maintaining peace and order, as well as good hygiene and sanitation in the custodial centres.

Ajibogun affirmed his resolve in ensuring intensive capacity building for both staff and inmates through regular trainings, education, and vocational skill acquisition programmes.

“This will be achieved in partnership with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and other stakeholders.

“I want to urge superintendents-in-charge of the various formations to ensure that every inmate engages in a vocational or educational programme.

“This is in order to empower them with skills, which will make them useful and employable after imprisonment, and I assure them of facilitating their certification at the end of such programmes.

‘Officers should shun all forms of indiscipline such as absenteeism, trafficking, laxity and negligence to duty, amongst others.

“Anyone caught in such acts will be sanctioned according to extant rules,” he said.

Ajibogun pledged to operate an open door policy and also work with all stakeholders in the command towards achieving the service’s statutory mandates.

The NCoS bos also visited traditional leaders of communities hosting correctional formations in the command, and commended them for their cooperation and hospitality.

He appreciated heads of sister security agencies in the communities for maintaining security in the custodial centres and its environs.

Ajibogun, however, solicited for continuous cooperation, synergy and partnership in ensuring water-tight security in and around correctional facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the custodial centres and formations inspected by the controller include; Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kuje; MSCC Suleja; and the Custodial Model Farm Centre, Dukpa.

Others include; the 3,000-capacity Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Karshi; the Soap Cottage Industry, Kuje; Canine unit; as well as the Poultry Farm, Kuje. (NAN)