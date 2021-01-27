FCT ministry, Unicentral plan Abuja International Marathon

The Ministry of Federal Capital (FCT) and Unicentral Resources Generation Limited are at the moment making preparations to hold the first international marathon in Abuja, an official has said.

Unicentral’s Managing Director, Susanna Ogunmiloyo, in a on in Lagos disclosed that the 42.195km race would at the City Gate and end at the Eagle Square.

“The Sports Ministry and Unicentral have contacted the sport’s ruling body, World Athletics, to recommend a Grade A measurer who will measure and calibrate the route.

 

 

 

 

“The race will parade a elite field, and about 100 Nigerian and international elite runners will be in Abuja.

 

 

“There will also be a 5km ‘fun-and-family’ run to encourage the culture of running in and it’s environs,” she said.

Ogunmiloyo assured that Unicentral was working with Ministry to deliver a world-class marathon in Abuja in 2021, disclosing that further details would be in February.(NAN)

