FCT ministry, Unicentral plan Abuja International Marathon

The Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Unicentral Resources Generation Limited are at the moment making preparations to hold the first international marathon in Abuja, an official has said.

Unicentral’s Managing Director, Susanna Ogunmiloyo, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos disclosed that the 42.195km race would start at the City Gate and end at the Eagle Square.

“The Sports Ministry and Unicentral have contacted the sport’s ruling body, World Athletics, to recommend a Grade A measurer who will measure and calibrate the route.