FCT Minister warns traditional rulers against harbouring foreign miners

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has cautioned graded traditional rulers in the territory against habouring any foreigner in the guise of mining activities.

The minister issued the warning at the 4th security meeting between the office of the Minister of State, Area Council Chairmen and the FCT Council of Graded Chiefs, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aliyu, who said habouring any foreigner in the guise of mining activities could lead to security threat, called on the traditional rulers to report any suspicious foreigner within their domain to security agency for profiling.

She stated that FCT as the seat of government would continue to guard against the infiltration of illegal miners that could possibly pose security challenges to residents as witnessed in Zamfara and other affected states in the North West region.

The minister revealed that the FCT Administration was collaborating with the Ministry of Mines and Steel to put an embargo on mining activities in the nation’s capital.

“I want to use this forum to remind our royal fathers that the seat of the Federal Government is here, the fabric of Nigeria existence is here.

“Therefore, I want to passionately appeal that let us not open the territory to foreigners in the guise of mining activities.

“They might offer us the Greek gifts; they will offer to develop our communities. It might look golden to us; they will offer us money in exchange for our freedom and our land.

“Do not accept such offers; rather report such to the security agencies for immediate action. Please let us save our territory, let us save our people, let us save our patrimony.

“Let us save our right to live peaceful and coexist. It is better than silver and gold. I am appealing to our royal fathers to please watch out and report immediately, any of these activities or any foreign body within your domain.

“We cannot allow what is happening in Zamfara and other states to happen in the seat of government,” Aliyu stated.

Responding on behalf of the traditional rulers, Dr Adamu Yunusa, the Chairman of FCT Traditional Council of Chiefs and the Ona of Abaji, commended the minister for coming up with the initiative.

He thanked the minister for the initiative aimed at tackling security challenges in rural communities.

He, therefore, pledged the commitment of traditional rulers in ensuring that peace reign in rural areas.

The traditional ruler, therefore, urged the FCT Administration to scale up youth employment with a view to reducing crime activities.

Present at the meeting were the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, Director Human Resource Management, Malam Mohamed Bashir and Acting Secretary Area Council Services Secretariat, Mrs Omolola Olanipekun.

Others are the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Babaji Sunday, 17 graded Chiefs, Chairmen of Gwagwalada, Bwari, Abaji, Kwali and Kuje area councils amongst others. (NAN)

