FCT minister wants partnership with Cairo on agric., vocational training

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike has sought partnership with Egypt’s Capital City, Cairo, on agriculture and vocational training.

Wike asked for the partnership when the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohamed Foaud, visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

He said it would be an honour to see what the FCT could do with Cairo in terms of partnership, particularly in the areas of agriculture and vocational training.

“This is very key for us,” he said.

The minister said that Nigeria has a good relationship with Egypt, adding that a lot of Egyptian companies working in Abuja were doing very well.

He particularly praised Arab Contractors, an Egyptian company executing the construction of Airport Road-Kuje Expressway project, for doing a very good job with the ongoing road project.

“So, we’re happy to receive you, and we will continue to see what we can do for you. Do not hesitate to let us know whatever you need,” he said.

Earlier, Foaud congratulated Wike for the outstanding job he had been doing in Abuja, particularly the ongoing infrastructural transformation in the city.

“This is why you are duly labelled as Mr Project and emerged THISDAY Newspaper and Arise TV 2024 Minister of the Year,” he said.

The ambassador said it would be a pleasure to work on enhancing cooperation between Abuja and Cairo.

“I think there is room for Abuja and Cairo to get closer because actually, Nigeria preceded Egypt in terms of relocating its capital city.

“You have done this task maybe 40 years ago or more and we have just started this a few years ago. I think there is a lot of experience to share between Cairo and Abuja when it comes to this.

“Our contractors are also involved in this project but I think there is potential to learn from each other and to share experience when it comes to urban planning, infrastructural expansion, and so on,” he said.

He argued that Egypt and Nigeria are the two biggest countries and the two biggest economists in the continent.

“As the biggest two countries on the continent, I think we share the responsibility of enhancing our bilateral relations to take the continent to a greater height,” he added.

Noting the untapped potentials in both countries, Foaud promised to work with the FCT minister, especially on economy and expanding infrastructure in both Egypt and Nigeria.

He said that Arab Contractors, an Egyptian-Nigerian company had been in Nigeria for more than 30 years.

“I think it’s a very vivid example of what Nigeria and Egypt can do together,” Foaud said. (NAN)