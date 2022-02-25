FCT minister urges security beef-up in satellite towns

By Salisu Sani-Idris

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammadu Bello has urged security officials to improve the security situation in the satellite towns in the territory.

Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, in a statement on Friday in Abuja said Bello made the call during the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting.

He said that the call was in a bid to guide against crimes especially in the satellite towns where the activities of kidnappers have become a serious concern.

The minister also charged security agencies to work in a coordinated fashion to rid the city of miscreants who harass residents and carry out criminal activities within residential areas.

Bello assured that the FCT Administration would continue to accord them all the necessary supports required in the discharge of their responsibilities in order to rid the FCT of violent crimes and criminality.

He said, “There is an urgent need for our security agencies to improve on the implementation of the strategies being deployed in tackling the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory.’’

Bello commended the security officials in the FCT for the peaceful conduct of the FCT Area Council elections held on Feb. 12.

He welcomed the submission of the area council chairmen to pay adequate attention to the implementation of the community policing policy of the government.

According to him, it will help in information gathering and ensure the overall security of the FCT.

The security committee enjoined the public to take extra caution to prevent fire outbreaks in their residences and businesses.

The committee said that fire outbreaks are more likely to occur during the harmattan season and should follow all fire preventive measures laid out by the relevant authorities.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the various military and paramilitary agencies in the FCT, community, religious and traditional leaders as well as senior officials of the FCTA. (NAN)

