FCT minister urges public office holders to be disciplined, focussed

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged public office holders in the FCT Administration (FCTA) to be disciplined and remain focused while discharging their duties.

Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the Minister in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Bello made the call during the closing ceremony in Abuja of a three-day retreat for political appointees of the FCTA.

The minister said that public office required tremendous amount of discipline, saying” as political office holders, you will find that most of that discipline has to come from your inner self.”

Bello also enjoined them to imbibe the ability to resist the pressures from relations and associates to compromise their integrity and flout public service rules, especially in respect to the procurement processes and the acceptance of gifts.

He emphasised the need for them to open gift registers to document all gifts offered, received and by whom in full compliance with the extant rules and regulations.

Similarly, the minister reminded them that they were liable in the eyes of the law for all their actions while in public office.

He commended the FCTA Permanent Secretary and other senior officials for the well-organised retreat and participation by high profile and well qualified resource persons.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai Bornu, encouraged the political appointees to reaffirm their commitment to the FCTA and support the minister in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Also, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said that in the course of the retreat, participants considered various aspects of the FCTA, including government rules and regulations.

“They also took a deep look into the 13 goal mandates as handed down to the FCTA by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Adesola explained that the retreat revealed a close look at where the FCTA currently stood in delivering on those mandates and how the political appointees could be most effective in ensuring the FCTA met its objectives in that regards.

He also said that the retreat met its goals as it had enabled the participants to further equip themselves for more efficient and effective service delivery.

According to him, all presentations, discussions and resolutions will be made available on a micro-site from which relevant officials of the administration can easily make references should the need arise.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Mr Shehu Ahmed, said that the retreat had immensely benefitted his organisation.

He stated that presentations from resource persons had further built the capacity of government officials, leading to a better understanding of what to do in situations such as procurement in emergency situations, variations in contract execution, among others.

Contributing, Dr Bashir Mohammed, Director, Department of Human Resources Management of the FCTA, said that going forward, the administration expected to see improved changes in the conduct and performance of officials.

The Lead Consultant to the retreat, Prof. Olusegun Olasope, commended the FCTA for its efforts in building the capacity of its officials.

Olasope expressed optimism that in the coming months positive changes should be expected from the officials in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The retreat featured presentations from the Chief Imam of the Abuja National Mosque, Dr Mohammed Kabir and the Chairman of the FCT Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Samson Jonah.

The two religious leaders called on participants to always remember that they are ultimately accountable to God in the discharge of their duties.(NAN)

