FCT minister urges pilgrims to pray for peace of Nigeria

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello, has charged intending Christian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Jordan to pray fervently for the peace of Nigeria.

The Minister gave the charge on Tuesday while addressing the second batch of 2020 main pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan before departure from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.



Bello, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Adesola Olusade, implored the pilgrims not to consider their pilgrimage as tourism but opportunity to pray for the peace, transformation and development of Nigeria.

According to him, the FCT pilgrims for 2020 are still undergoing preparation with necessary logistics but soonest they will hit the Holy land.



The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, said a total of 2,500 pilgrims had registered to perform the 2020 exercise.

Pam said that 267 persons were flown out as first batch from Jos Airport to the Holy Land, while the second batch of 307 pilgrims were leaving from Abuja.

According to him, this is the first time, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, is leading the 2020 pilgrims to the Holy Land to pray for the peace of the nation.



He assured the pilgrims that the commission would leave no stone unturned to ensure their return to the country, adding that all requirements needed were done during the screening exercise.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, advised them to observe all COVID-19 protocol in the Holy Land as the pandemic still existed.



Mustapha, represented by Mr Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, General Services, in the Office of the SGF, urged them to promote the good image of Nigeria by obeying the rules of the Jordan kingdom. (NAN)

