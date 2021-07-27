FCT minister urges pilgrims to pray for peace of Nigeria

Minister Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello, has charged intending Christian pilgrims to Kingdom Jordan to pray fervently for peace Nigeria.
The Minister gave the charge on Tuesday while addressing the second batch main pilgrimage to the Kingdom Jordan before departure the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.


Bello, represented Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Adesola Olusade, implored the pilgrims not to consider their pilgrimage as tourism but opportunity to pray for the peace, transformation and development Nigeria.
According to him, the FCT pilgrims for are still undergoing preparation with necessary logistics but soonest they will hit the Holy land.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, said a total of 2,500 pilgrims had registered to perform the exercise.
Pam said that 267 persons flown out as first batch Airport to the Holy Land, while the second batch of 307 pilgrims leaving Abuja.
According to him, this is the first time, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, is leading the 2020 pilgrims to the Holy Land to pray for the peace of the nation.


assured the pilgrims that the commission would leave no stone unturned their return to the country, adding that all requirements needed done during the screening exercise.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, advised them to observe all COVID-19 protocol in the Holy Land as still existed.

Mustapha, represented by Mr Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, General Services, in the Office of the SGF, urged them to promote the good image of Nigeria by obeying the rules of the Jordan kingdom. (NAN)

