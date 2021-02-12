The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged the board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to build on legacies left behind by the former management.

Bello gave the advice when he received a team of NAHCON management led by its Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, who was on a familiarisation visit to his office in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister commended the former management under the administration of Abdullahi Mohammed for transforming hajj operation, describing it as tremendous.

Bello also lauded the fourth NAHCON board for its great feat within a very short time.

He reiterated that the Hajj Savings Scheme launched by the fourth board of NAHCON was indeed the way to go bearing in mind its multiple advantages, especially to the rural intending pilgrims.

He advised the NAHCON leadership to cooperate with the States’ Pilgrims’ Boards and other stakeholders in the hajj industry.

Earlier, the NAHCON boss, Hassan, explained that the objective of the visit was to formally introduce the fourth board of NAHCON to the FCT Minister being the pioneer leader of “modern Hajj management” in Nigeria.

He added that the purpose of the visit, was to solicit the FCT minister advice in running the affairs of the commission being a member of the modern industry abinitio.

Hassan, therefore, briefed the minister on the fourth board’s activities so far.

“Among these are implementation and progress of Hajj Savings Scheme; establishment of Hajj Training Institute; NAHCON’s Digital Transformation drive; expanding the Commission’s Internally Generated Revenue outlets and concern for staff welfare.

He sought the minister’s cooperation to look into NAHCON’s land application tendered since 2017 through the commission’s cooperative society. (NAN)