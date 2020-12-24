FCT Minister to residents: Celebrate Christmas safely

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has sent warm felicitations to the residents of the Territory especially the Christian faithful on the celebration of Christmas.

In his annual Christmas message, Malam Bello enjoined them to use the occasion of Christmas to reflect upon, and rededicate themselves to the virtues of love and peace as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

Malam Bello also reminded residents that the FCT was similarly founded on the principles of love for country, respect for fellow citizens and peaceful co-existence in a united Nigeria.

He therefore urged all residents of the FCT, to continue to imbibe these virtues as embodied by the season of Christmas.

Malam Bello equally called on residents to be very cautious while celebrating Christmas in the face of the second wave of COVID-19 which, he reminded residents, is even more virulent than the first wave.

While urging residents to use the occasion of Christmas to pray for the quick end of the pandemic, he enjoined them to comply with all the guidelines on COVID-19 prevention as announced by the relevant health authorities.

The basic measures, which have been proven to save lives, the Minister reminded residents, include physical distancing, hand washing, use of face mask and avoiding large gatherings.

He urged them not to be carried away by the euphoria of the festivities and let their guard down but to celebrate safely by obeying all the established health protocols.

Malam Bello thereafter called on residents to be security conscious during the festivities and assured that the security agencies have been adequately mobilized to protect lives and property during the holidays.