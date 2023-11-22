FCT Minister tasks corps members on productive ventures

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has urged graduates undergoing the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme to channel their talent to productive ventures.

Mahmoud gave the charge during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream I Orientation Course, at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja on Tuesday.

She enjoined the corps members to deploy their potential towards building a strong, united, and prosperous nation that focuses not only on consumption, but also on manufacturing.

“Nation building and socio-economic developments are twin areas of vital importance to the country.

“The FCTA trusts that you, as future leaders, will channel your talents and potential towards enthroning a more united, prosperous, and productive nation that focuses on manufacturing.

“In that spirit, I urge you to accept your postings in good faith and settle down quickly in order to contribute to the growth of the nation,” she said.

The minister admonished the graduates to be peaceful and law abiding as they step into FCT communities for their primary assignment.

According to her, peaceful conduct will draw the people to love, accept and support them throughout the service year.

“My charge to you, therefore, is that you put in your best and future generations will speak well of you.”

While stating that security of lives and property remain paramount in the FCT, she assured the serving corps members of safety of their lives and properties at all service locations.

Earlier, NYSC Coordinator in FCT, Mrs Shokpeka Winifred, had said that the corps members have been posted according to their areas of discipline and specialisation.

Winifred called on employers to ensure judicious utilisation of all corps members posted to their establishments.

She urged the corps members to settle down in their respective places of primary assignments, contribute to nation building and execute viable community development service projects. (NAN)

