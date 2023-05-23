FCT minister tasks corps members on developmental contribution to city

By Folasade Akpan

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs Ramatu Aliyu, has urged corps members posted to the FCT to make developmental contributions to the city.

Aliyu gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja, at the Closing of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two orientation course.

“As you go into FCT communities for your primary assignment, your association with the rural and urban citizens should be developmental and peaceful in nature.

“This will elicit the best reaction from the people and make your service year more meaningful, it is under these conditions that your predecessors served and greatly contributed to the socio-economic development of the FCT.

“The people of the FCT are warm, hospitable, accommodating, entertaining and very eager to associate with people from other places, especially members of the NYSC.

“My charge to you therefore, is that you put in your best and posterity will speak well of you,” she added.

Aliyu said that nation-building and socio-economic developments were twin areas of vital importance to the country.

She said that the FCTA trusts that as leaders, they would galvanise their talents and potentials towards enthroning a more united, prosperous and egalitarian nation that would not only be the pride of all but legacy for future generations.

The minister urged them to accept their postings in good faith and settle down quickly in order to contribute to the growth of Nigeria.

Aliyu also assured them of the FCT administration’s determination to continually ensure the security of their lives and property.

She said that this remained paramount in the agenda of the FCTA, adding that the administration would continue to provide the necessary peaceful environment for their national service.

She, however, implored them to avoid unnecessary trips and keep safe as much as possible.

The NYSC FCT Coordinator, Alhaji Suleiman Abdul, said that 2,849 corps members were leaving the camp to contribute to the development of the FCT.

He advised them to remain disciplined in all aspects of their lives discipline as that was the key to achieving something meaningful in life.

“Every other thing comes under discipline. Without it there is nothing one can achieve. With discipline, they can contribute meaningfully to the development of their host community.”

Some of the corps members said that they had learnt a lot during their three weeks stay at the camp.

Miss Eniola Adebayo, said that she had learnt diligence, time management, discipline and team spirit.

According to her, they all accumulate to make her a better person and will take her to where she wants to get to in the future.

“I intend to give my service and commitment and wherever I am sent to I intend to make the place better.

“I will set up businesses so that people can grow and that way there is room for employment and sustainable development in the country,” she added.

For Mr Shalom Olanipekun, with the experience he had gained in the past three weeks, he intended to impact Nigerian youths and add more value to the people.

“For the past three weeks they have been working on us, helping us improve our personal skills, relationship skills and how to communicate with people better.

“They have also taught us how to tolerate others because we are different people from different walks of life, so it has been a good experience.” (NAN)