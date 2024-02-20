FCT minister seeks partnership with Qatar on tourism development, security

Mr Nyeson Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, says his administration is ready to partner with the State of Qatar, to develop the tourism sector and improve security in the nation’s capital.

Wike made the offer when the Qatar Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Ali Al-Hajri, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Monday.

The minister noted that Qatar has a lot of influence in the international community due to its economic potential and level of development.

He said that FCT was open to cooperation on tourism and security that would be mutually beneficial to both countries.

According to him, tourism and security are top priorities in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“I will be happy if we can have a relationship, particularly as it relates to tourism. We have a lot of potential here that we can explore in terms of tourism with Qatar. So, it will be in our interest if you can explore this.

“We are willing to give out land for the building of a tourist center. We are willing to see how we can partner with people outside Nigeria to fully complete the Millennium Tower and Cultural Centre, which are the main tourist centers in Abuja.”

Wike said the FCT recorded appreciable achievements in terms of security and the provision of infrastructure due to President Tinubu’s efforts to change the narratives in the country.

He also pledged the commitment of the FCT administration to continue to provide support to all foreign missions in the nation’s capital.

“You will agree with us that in the past few years, it wasn’t that good but things are moving on.

“We are ready to cooperate with you in terms of security. It’s very key. Yes, there was a time when it did appear that we had some security issues. But as it is today, there is a lot of difference.

“Security is one of the eight-point priorities of the President’s renewed hope agenda. So, we can assure you that we will make it very convenient for all our friends who reside and carry out business in Abuja,” the minister said.

Responding, the Ambassador noted that Abuja was one of the biggest capital cities in Africa with investment potentials.

Al-Hajri said Qatar was ready to increase bilateral relations with Nigeria, adding that opportunities existed for investments in the tourism, education, and health sectors in the FCT. (NAN)

By Philip Daniel Yatai