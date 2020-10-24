FCT minister says no hoarded palliative items in territory

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has told residents of the territory that there were no COVID-19 palliative items hoarded in warehouses as was being rumoured.

Aliyu, in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, on Saturday in Abuja, also confirmed that palliative items meant for flood victims were safe and secured.

She cautioned unsuspecting members of the public against being lured into criminality under the guise of chasing ‘hoarded’ palliative food items.

The minister further said that security agents were being deployed to man strategic areas in the territory to forestall any attack.

Aliyu explained that warehouses were supposed to stock supplies for responses to emergencies that could include a recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)