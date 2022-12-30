FCT Minister receives new Police Commissioner

…Pledges continous support for Command

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has pledged the support of the FCT Administration to the FCT police command in the discharge of its responsibility of securing the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister made this pledge when he received the new FCT Police Commissioner, Dr Idris Abubakar Sadiq who paid a courtesy visit to the Minister on Thursday.

The Minister said that the new CP was coming to the FCT with immense experience in policing and also some experience in the FCT Command having begun his career in the police force in the FCT.

He expressed optimism that the new CP will build upon the successes of his predecessors saying that all of them had contributed immensely in building the FCT Command to what it is today.

He prayed that God will grant the new CP success in the Command, as well as the cooperation of his men.

Earlier in his remarks, CP Idris Abubakar Sadiq commended the FCT Minister for all the support the FCT Administration had rendered to the FCT Police Command and revealed that the command will evolve new strategies to further secure the nation’s capital.

He also pledged the loyalty of the Command to the FCT Administration and emphasized the readiness of the officers and men to diligently carry out their duties.

In the words of the new CP “I wish to assure the Hon. Minister of our loyalty and our readiness and commitment to duty and to emphasize that we shall continue to do our best and I am sure with the support of the Hon Minister, which he has been giving, and what we may enjoy again, it will make our job easy”.

He also pledged to ensure that the officers and men of the Command live above board and do what is expected of them saying that being the nation’s capital, Nigeria will largely be perceived by the international community with the happenings in the FCT.

Also present at the meeting were the Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Executive Secretary FCDA, Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmed, Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Director of Security, FCTA Mr Adamu Gwary, the SSA on Security to the Minister, Amb. Abu Salihu Mohammed, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Mr Nurudeen Sabo and Deputy Commissioner (CID), Mr Ahmed Musa with other police officers and senior officials of the FCTA.

