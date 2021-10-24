FCT Minister pledges support for NCPWD

.. To Domesticate Disabilities Act

The Hon. Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has pledged the support of the FCT Administration to the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) to enable it fulfil its mandate of caring for the 31.5 million Nigerians living with disabilities.

This pledge was made during the visit of the management of the Commission led by its Executive Secretary, Mr James David Lalu to the FCTA.

The Minister also said that the FCTA will domesticate the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act and ensure the compliance of aspects of the Act concerning to the FCT

In the words of the Minister “the Federal Capital Territory Administration is part of the federal government. So, considering fact that the Bill on persons with disabilities has been signed by Mr President, , I assure you that the FCT Administration will follow the procedure as quickly as possible and domesticate it here in the FCT and we will see specific aspects of the Act that we need to make sure we honour and follow”.

Malam Bello also informed the management of the NCPWD that efforts were being put in place to make Abuja an inclusive city that will cater for the needs of persons with physical challenges.

He said this response to comments from Mr Lalu that many disabled residents in the city of Abuja found unaided movement challenging especially in crossing the roads. He however commended the FCT Administration for the availability of good pedestrian walkways in the city.

The Minister also congratulated Mr Lalu for his appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Commission describing it as a square peg in a square hole.

Speaking earlier, Mr Lalu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Bill and the establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Also present at the meeting were the Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Ag Secretary of the Socila Development Secretariat DR Kevin Ike, the Director, SDG, Ms Nancy Nathan and other senior staff of the FCTA

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...