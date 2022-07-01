FCT Minister pledges support for Ahmadu Bello memorial foundation

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has pledged support of the FCT Administration for the activities of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in the Federal Capital Territory.

Bello gave the assurance when he hosted members of the Board of Trustees and Management of the foundation, on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister recalled that the late Sir Ahmadu Bello had a great influence on him as a child and as a student, as well as lives of many other Nigerians.

He expressed the appreciation of the FCT Administration to the foundation for its humanitarian activities in the nation’s capital, especially for its donation to the FCT at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello was decorated as an Ambassador of the Foundation during the visit by the Chairman of its Board of Trustees and former Governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Aliyu who led the delegation.

Aliyu commended the good work the Minister was doing in the FCT, while also thanking him for his support for the Foundation.

He said the foundation was deeply involved in the education sector with the provision of scholarships to indigent students whom he said were doing very well in their academic pursuits.

He used the opportunity to call on Nigerians with the means, to sponsor indigent students through school.

He also spoke on the legacies of Sir. Ahmadu Bello whom he described as a detribalised Nigerian.

“There was no discrimination in terms of religion or tribe. All the stories you hear were of unifying the people.

” We need to remind our children and ourselves that there are values in the northern region that you must stick with if you want to remain united and develop properly.”

Present at the meeting were the Secretary of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees and former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Abubakar Umar. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

