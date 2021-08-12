FCT Minister pledges greater attention to professional capacity of nurses

Malam Muhammad Bello, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged greater attention to professional capacity and training programmes of nurses working under the FCT administration.

Bello made the pledge while declaring open the 2021 annual FCT nurses week and scientific workshop in Abuja on Thursday.

The workshop is organised by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT chapter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nurses week, which started on Tuesday has as its theme “Nurses: A voice to lead, a vision for future healthcare”.

The minister said that the wellbeing of the nurses, provision of good working conditions and adequate amenities in all the healthcare facilities would be paramount in the administration.

“It gives me great pleasure to join members of the FCT chapter of NANNM, in the celebration of its 2021 nurses week and scientific workshop.

”I am particularly delighted with the contributions of these nurses towards the realisation of our aspirations in the health sector.

“This is especially relevant as we continue the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic which we are sadly facing a third wave.

”I acknowledged these nurses for the heroic role they are playing in the fight against the pandemic, with some paying the ultimate price.

“Your sacrifices and indeed, those of all frontline health workers have ensured that we are not overwhelmed by this disease and for this, we will remain eternally grateful,’’ he stressed.

Bello called on the nurses to continue to offer their services and care for the afflicted with dedication and compassion, particularly now that cholera had been added to the diseases in the territory.

He urged them to endeavour to harness the potential and values of nurses and find ways of strengthening their ability to achieve the vision of health for all in the FCT and Nigeria as a whole.

Bello said that every of the request made by NANNM would be look into and given the desired attention.

He added that his office would remain open to suggestions and ideas as they collectively build a healthcare system that was caring.

Earlier, the Chairman of NANNM, FCT chapter, Ms Deborah Yusuf, called for more employment of nurses, saying that the current ones in the administration were already overwhelmed as a result of the influx of clients into the health facilities.

Yusuf said that there should be provision of utility vehicle for ease of monitoring and supervision of members across the FCT.

She however assured the minister of the nurses support to ensure smooth running of FCT administration. (NAN)

