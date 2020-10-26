FCT minister orders arrest, prosecution of looters

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has ordered the arrest and prosecution of the people who break the FCT warehouse in Gwagwalada Area Council and looted the food items in the store.

Bello gave the order during an emergency security meeting with leaders of various security agencies in the city, on Monday in Abuja.

The minister, who asked those who looted the food items to return them immediately, disclosed that

there would be massive deployments of security agencies to safeguard factories and warehouses in Idu Industrial District of the city.

”What is going on is was no longer #EndSARS protest but broad day stealing by hoodlums,” he said.

On her part, The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu condemned the looting in strong terms.