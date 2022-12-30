FCT Minister of State mourns Etsu Kwali

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has condoled the FCT Traditional Council of Chiefs and residents of Kwali Area Council over the death of the Etsu Kwali, Dr Sha’aban Nizazo III.

Aliyu, in a condolence letter she personally signed on Thursday in Abuja, confirmed that the traditional ruler died at the Nisa Premier hospital, Jabi, about 6 p.m.

The minister described the paramount ruler as a mentor who has inspired many in the discharge of his traditional duties.

“It is with great sadness that I learnt of the death of our royal father, the Etsu Kwali, late Sha’aban Nizazo. He was a true ruler who served his subjects and the descendants of Kwali with love and distinction.

“My deepest sympathies to the FCT Traditional Council of Chiefs and residents of Kwali area council especially the family for this great loss.

“They say there is nothing so royal as kindness, and nothing so royal as truth, these are few out of the other good qualities of the late Etsu of Kwali.

“The Etsu was known to be very supportive of the FCT Administration,” the letter read in part.

Aliyu said that the deceased’s love for his people knew no bounds, adding that he held the chiefdom dear to his heart, displayed obvious care for all of his subjects, and took action to make their lives easier.

“Indeed, we have lost a humane traditional ruler. I take solace in the belief that death can never take a good man away from the hearts of the people he inspired, the legacy remains and continue throughout generations.

“On behalf of the FCT Administration, I wish to convey to the family of our beloved eminent traditional ruler, most especially his wives who have been a pillar of support to him before and during his reign, I also wish to condole the people of Kwali Chiefdom for this great loss.

“May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin!” she prayed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that late Sha’aban Nizazo III, the Etsu Kwali, was appointed as the first Etsu Kwali on March 16, 2015, as a second class traditional ruler.

He was given Staff of Office on May 20, 2015, by the former FCT Minister, Sen. Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed.

He was aged 67 years. He is survived by two wives, 12 children and nine grand children. (NAN)