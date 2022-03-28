FCT minister of state congratulates newly elected APC national working committee

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has congratulated the newly elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

The minister also congratulated other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)..

In a congratulatory message signed by Aliyu and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, the minister described the convention as hitch-free and credible.

She expressed hope that the former Nasarawa governor would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the administration and management of the party’s affairs.

The minister also expressed confidence in the ability of Adamu to deliver and contribute to the growth of the party through his new position.

According to the her, Adamu will deploy his political sagacity, leadership qualities and experience, which he acquired in both public and private sectors, toward building a virile and healthy party at the centre.

Aliyu, therefore, hailed the leadership quality of President Muhammadu Buhari, and praised him for playing a fatherly role to unite the party in the interest of all.

“As you can see the peaceful atmosphere throughout the convention is a testimony to the strong unity that exists in our party,” she said.

She affirmed that the successful conduct of the convention was an attestation that the APC had its ways of resolving issues without necessarily resorting to conflict.

She added that contrary to the negative expectations of some people, the APC national convention was peaceful.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adamu was returned elected through a consensus arrangement reached by other aspirants, who withdrew from the contest. (NAN)

