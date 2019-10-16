FCT Minister of State condoles with Kogi flood victims

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has condoled with victims affected by flood in over 150 communities in Kogi State, North-Central Nigeria.

Besides, the Minister called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other relevant stakeholders to come to the aid of states severely devastated by flood leading to loss of cash crops and valuable property.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr. Austine Elemue

S.A. Media to the Minister, quoted her as saying that “I am deeply saddened to hear of the great loss occasioned by the flood and my sincere heart goes out to all victims in time of grieve. This is tragic and unfortunate”.

She however, lauded the Government of Kogi State through the State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources for its quick intervention, stressing that the establishment of over 20 camps by the government to accommodate flood victims was a step in the right direction.

The Minister according to the statement advised residents of flood-prone areas and affected communities to accept the guidance of the State Government by relocating to safer places with a view to avoiding further destruction of property by flood.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that over 150 communities were submerged following flooding in nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

The LGAs severely affected are: Ibaji, Kogi Koton Karfe, Lokoja, Ofu, Ajaokuta, Omala and Idah.