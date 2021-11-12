FCT Minister mourns deceased journalist, consoles with family, NUJ, Vanguard

The Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has mourned Mr Tordue Salem, a Vanguard Newspaper reporter, who went missing on Oct. 13 was later found dead on Nov. 11.

Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, at a media briefing on Friday said investigation revealed that the deceased was killed by a self-confessed hit-and-run in Mabushi, Abuja.

He said that Bello, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, condoled with the family of Mr Salem and prayed that God Almighty would grant comfort in their difficult period.

Similarly, the minister also extended his condolences the Management of Vanguard Newspapers and the of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Bello commended the Police Force Intelligence Bureau for its efforts in unravelling the circumstances leading the demise of the journalist.

The minister called on members of promptly report all suspected matters the security agencies.

He also assured residents of the of the Administration’s commitment ensure the safety of all lives and property within the nation’s capital. (NAN)

