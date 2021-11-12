FCT Minister mourns deceased journalist, condoles with family, NUJ, Vanguard

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has mourned Mr Tordue Salem, a Vanguard Newspaper reporter, who went missing on Oct. 13 but was later found dead on Nov. 11.

Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, at a media briefing on Friday said investigation revealed that the deceased was killed by a self-confessed hit-and-run driver in Mabushi, Abuja.

He said that Bello, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, condoled with the family of Mr Salem and prayed that God Almighty would grant them comfort in their difficult period.

Similarly, the minister also extended his condolences to the Management of Vanguard Newspapers and the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Bello commended the Police Force Intelligence Bureau for its efforts in unravelling the circumstances leading to the demise of the journalist.

The minister called on members of the public to promptly report all suspected criminal matters to the security agencies.

He also assured residents of the FCT of the Administration’s commitment to ensure the safety of all lives and property within the nation’s capital. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...