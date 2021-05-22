FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has expressed deep regrets over the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten others in the Kaduna plane crash.

The minister, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, families of the beloved officers and all Nigerians on the loss of the nation’s army chief.

Aliyu noted that the late COAS was a very disciplined, conscientious and patriotic officer.

She said Attahiru’s elevation was instructional to restoring normalcy to troubled spots arising from terrorism, banditry and kidnapping across the nation.

She prayed that the Almighty God, accept the souls of the departed gallant officers and grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

The late COAS and 10 others, including top military officials, died on Friday in a military plane crash in Kaduna. (NAN)

